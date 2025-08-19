Next Article
Scientists extract proteins from fossils 29 million years old
Scientists just found protein sequences in fossils that are almost 29 million years old—way older than the previous record of about four million years.
The research, led by teams from Harvard, the Smithsonian, and Copenhagen, used tooth enamel from fossils discovered in Kenya and the Canadian Arctic.
Proteins reveal more than ancient DNA can
These ancient proteins help scientists place extinct animals—like a possible hippo ancestor from 18 million years ago and relatives of Arsinoitherium from 29 million years back—on the evolutionary family tree.
The findings go way beyond what ancient DNA can show, opening up new ways to study how animals evolved, what they ate, and even their behavior across deep time.