Massive asteroid to pass by Earth tomorrow: NASA
NASA says a massive asteroid called 1997 QK1 will swing by Earth on August 20.
It's about as wide as a skyscraper is tall—990 feet—and moving at nearly 35420km/h.
Even though it'll pass within 1.87 million miles of us (which sounds far, but is pretty close in space terms), there's no need to worry.
NASA assures no danger from asteroid
1997 QK1 is part of the Aten group—asteroids known for crossing Earth's orbit—but NASA confirms this one isn't dangerous since it stays well outside the risky zone.
Events like this show why tracking space rocks matters: even tiny changes in their paths could matter down the line, so constant monitoring helps keep us safe and teaches us more about our solar system.