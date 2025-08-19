TikTok, Instagram show self-harm content to under-16s: Study Technology Aug 19, 2025

A new 2025 study by the Molly Rose Foundation shows that TikTok and Instagram are recommending a huge amount of self-harm and suicide-related content to teenagers under 16.

Researchers set up accounts as if they were 15-year-old girls from the UK and found that over 95% of recommended videos on both platforms were harmful.