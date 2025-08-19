Next Article
OpenAI launches new ChatGPT 'Go' plan in India
OpenAI just rolled out its new ChatGPT 'Go' plan in India at ₹399 a month—way more affordable than the ₹1,999 'Plus' tier.
With 'Go,' you get to send 10 times more daily queries and even generate images, though some premium features are missing.
Plan supports UPI payments for easy access
This plan supports UPI payments for easy access but skips perks like priority during peak hours and early feature releases.
OpenAI is also teaming up with India's government on AI education and working closely with local developers.
India already has OpenAI's second-biggest user base out of 700 million worldwide, and CEO Sam Altman says it could soon be number one.