Scientists find Denisovan remains among most complete records in Yunnan
Big news for human history buffs: Scientists just found one of the most complete Denisovan records yet in Bianfu Cave, Yunnan.
These discoveries, dating back as far as 190,000 years, give us our clearest look yet at these mysterious ancient relatives and how they lived.
Proteomic sequencing identifies Denisovan remains
Paleogeneticist Qiamei Fu, the team uncovered four teeth, an arm bone, and skull fragments using proteomic sequencing.
Alongside these remains from 167,000 to 134,000 years ago, researchers found stone and bone tools showing Denisovans were pretty skilled, on par with Neanderthals.
Denisovan fossils extend eastern Asia range
The fossils suggest Denisovans lived in forest-like environments and expand previous evidence concerning the geographic range of Denisovans.
As study co-author Bo Li put it, combining fossils with artifacts at one site helps us finally piece together how these ancient humans adapted and survived in eastern Asia.