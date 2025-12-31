Scientists find gut bacteria that may spark ulcerative colitis
Researchers have discovered a specific gut bacterium, called MTB (a type of Aeromonas), linked to triggering ulcerative colitis—a chronic gut disease.
This bug releases a toxin that wipes out protective immune cells in the colon before inflammation even starts.
What did they actually find?
In a study of 574 people, this bacterium showed up in 72% of those with ulcerative colitis, but barely at all in healthy folks or people with Crohn's.
When mice were exposed to MTB, their symptoms got worse—unless the bacteria couldn't make its toxin.
Why does it matter?
The team found that special antibodies could block the toxin and even help treat disease in mice.
Detecting this bug or its toxin in stool might help doctors spot ulcerative colitis earlier and could lead to new treatments down the road.