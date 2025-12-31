IISc's new computing platform can store data in 16,500 states
IISc Bengaluru researchers have built a brain-inspired computer that stores and processes info in 16,500 unique states—way beyond the usual two (on/off) of regular computers.
Their work, published in Nature, could totally change how we handle data.
How did they do it?
Led by Sreetosh Goswami, the team tracked tiny molecular and ionic shifts using super-short voltage pulses and a custom circuit that detects even the smallest voltages.
This let them reach new levels of data storage that digital tech just can't touch.
Why does this matter?
This platform speeds up AI-related calculations while using much less energy.
In one test, their setup recreated NASA's "Pillars of Creation" image from James Webb Space Telescope data in a fraction of the time and energy required by traditional computers.
When paired with silicon circuits, it gets even better—opening doors for smarter, greener tech.