Scientists find mysterious ancient tunnels in African and Arabian rocks

Signs of ancient life hidden inside

When scientists looked closer, they found these tunnels are packed with calcite and have rims rich in phosphorus and sulfur—clues that something unusual happened here long ago.

Even cooler, there's evidence of degraded biological material inside, hinting that ancient microorganisms might have made these burrows.

Since these rocks are from super stable regions with little geological activity, the discovery offers a rare peek into Earth's deep past—and possibly into life forms we've never seen before.