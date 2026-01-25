Scientists find mysterious ancient tunnels in African and Arabian rocks
Scientists have uncovered a series of strange tunnels aligned in tight, parallel lines inside marble and limestone rocks in Namibia and the Arabian Peninsula.
These tunnels run side by side and cut through the stone in ways that natural cracks don't, leaving researchers puzzled about how they formed.
The big twist? They seem to be leftovers from ancient processes that aren't happening anymore.
Signs of ancient life hidden inside
When scientists looked closer, they found these tunnels are packed with calcite and have rims rich in phosphorus and sulfur—clues that something unusual happened here long ago.
Even cooler, there's evidence of degraded biological material inside, hinting that ancient microorganisms might have made these burrows.
Since these rocks are from super stable regions with little geological activity, the discovery offers a rare peek into Earth's deep past—and possibly into life forms we've never seen before.