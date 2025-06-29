Your old iPhone holds gold—scientists reveal safe way for extraction

As the world grapples with a rapidly growing pile of electronic waste (e-waste), scientists have discovered a new, eco-friendly method to extract gold from old phones, computers, and other devices. The innovative technique was detailed in a paper published in Nature Sustainability. It provides an environmentally friendly alternative to conventional gold recovery methods that are often destructive and harmful.

E-waste crisis Mountains of e-waste are growing rapidly across the globe The UN's Global E-waste Monitor (GEM) 2024 report revealed that a staggering 62 million tons of e-waste was produced globally in 2022, an increase of 82% since 2010. By 2030, this figure is expected to rise by another 32% to reach a staggering 82 million tons. This growing mountain of discarded electronics not only harms the environment but also wastes billions worth of precious materials.

Sustainable extraction New method skips harsh chemicals used in traditional methods The new gold extraction method skips the use of harsh chemicals, common in traditional gold recovery methods. This greatly reduces the health and environmental risks associated with small-scale gold mining. The process has been successfully tested on e-waste, natural ores, and other gold-bearing materials. It involves three steps: Gold Dissolution using trichloroisocyanuric acid, Gold Binding with a newly created polysulfide polymer sorbent that selectively absorbs dissolved gold from the solution, and Gold Recovery through pyrolysis or depolymerization of gold-bound polymer.