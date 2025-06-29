Studying muscle loss, microalgae growth: Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM Modi

Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is investigating whether certain supplements can slow down muscle loss in microgravity. This research could help develop treatments for age-related muscle degeneration. He also plans to study the growth of highly nutritious microalgae in space. If successful, this could greatly improve food security on Earth, Shukla told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent interaction from the International Space Station (ISS) .

Mission details Shukla's mission to last for 14 days Shukla, the second Indian to go to space after Rakesh Sharma, reached the ISS on Thursday. He is part of a four-member crew for the commercial Axiom-4 mission, which will last for 14 days. During this period, they will conduct several scientific experiments. Shukla has taken seven unique experiments designed by Indian scientists to the space station.

Research focus Experiments on muscle loss, microalgae growth The first experiment Shukla is conducting involves stem cells. It aims to find out if certain supplements can prevent or slow down muscle loss in microgravity. The result of this study could directly benefit elderly people on Earth suffering from age-related muscle degeneration. Another experiment focuses on the growth of microalgae, which are small but highly nutritious organisms.

Research advantage Space experiments speed up biological processes, says Shukla Shukla said one of the major advantages of conducting experiments in space is that it speeds up biological processes. This allows researchers to get results much faster than on Earth. He emphasized the importance of documenting his observations and learnings during this mission, which would be invaluable for India's future space missions.