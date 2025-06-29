Studying muscle loss, microalgae growth: Shubhanshu Shukla tells PM Modi
What's the story
Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla is investigating whether certain supplements can slow down muscle loss in microgravity. This research could help develop treatments for age-related muscle degeneration. He also plans to study the growth of highly nutritious microalgae in space. If successful, this could greatly improve food security on Earth, Shukla told Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a recent interaction from the International Space Station (ISS).
Mission details
Shukla's mission to last for 14 days
Shukla, the second Indian to go to space after Rakesh Sharma, reached the ISS on Thursday. He is part of a four-member crew for the commercial Axiom-4 mission, which will last for 14 days. During this period, they will conduct several scientific experiments. Shukla has taken seven unique experiments designed by Indian scientists to the space station.
Research focus
Experiments on muscle loss, microalgae growth
The first experiment Shukla is conducting involves stem cells. It aims to find out if certain supplements can prevent or slow down muscle loss in microgravity. The result of this study could directly benefit elderly people on Earth suffering from age-related muscle degeneration. Another experiment focuses on the growth of microalgae, which are small but highly nutritious organisms.
Research advantage
Space experiments speed up biological processes, says Shukla
Shukla said one of the major advantages of conducting experiments in space is that it speeds up biological processes. This allows researchers to get results much faster than on Earth. He emphasized the importance of documenting his observations and learnings during this mission, which would be invaluable for India's future space missions.
Inspirational message
'Sky has never been the limit...': Shukla to youth
Prime Minister Modi urged Shukla to inspire the youth with his historic journey. "The sky has never been the limit, not for me, not for you, and not for India," was Shukla's message to young Indians. He encouraged them to believe in this principle as it would lead them toward a brighter future for themselves and their country. Cheering the astronaut, Modi said, "You may be far from us, but the hearts of 140 crore Indians beat with you."