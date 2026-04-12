Scientists find tormentil may help fight antibiotic resistant bacteria
Technology
Scientists just found that tormentil, a wildflower long used in traditional European remedies, might help tackle antibiotic-resistant bacteria, a growing global health worry.
The plant's history of treating things like sore throats and gum disease hints at its power against tough microbes.
Researchers found tormentil compounds steal iron
Researchers tested more than 70 Irish bog plants, but tormentil stood out by stopping harmful bacteria from growing and forming biofilms.
When combined with the antibiotic colistin, it worked even better, even at low doses.
Key compounds in the plant block bacteria by stealing essential iron.
Now, scientists are working on turning these findings into new treatments to help fight superbugs in the future.