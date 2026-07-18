Scientists in Singapore and Japan build cyborg cockroach diving suits

The suit has a waterproof shell, a 3D-printed oxygen chamber, and silicone tubes that deliver air made from a simple chemical reaction: no bulky tanks needed.

Tests showed the cockroaches could move around just fine underwater.

According to project leader Prof. Hirotaka Sato, this means these cyborgs could help out in search-and-rescue missions or disaster site inspections.

Next up: making the suits tougher and fitting them onto other insect species.

The research just dropped in Nature Communications.