Scientists link Arctic permafrost melt to rivers turning orange
Scientists just found out that melting permafrost in the Arctic is making rivers turn a rusty orange.
Why? As the ground warms up, it releases iron that's been trapped for ages underground.
When this iron hits river water, especially after mixing with certain rocks and microbes, it creates a wave of orange color and pollution.
Contamination exceeds 100km, harms ecosystems
This isn't just about weird-looking water. The contamination can spread over 100km, clouding rivers, suffocating algae, and even clogging fish gills.
The study also spotted early warning signs: warm summers with deep snowpack can signal widespread rusting the following year.
Even remote Arctic areas aren't safe from climate change's reach, so keeping an eye on these changes could help protect communities downstream.