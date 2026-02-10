Scientists make cosmic dust in lab for 1st time ever

Scientists at the University of Sydney have managed to make cosmic dust—like the kind found around stars and supernovas—in their lab. Led by PhD student Linda Losurdo, their results were published in The Astrophysical Journal and are a close match to real space dust.

How do you make space dust? The team used glass tubes, pumped out the air, then added gasses like nitrogen and carbon dioxide.

After zapping it all with 10,000 volts for an hour, they ended up with tiny carbon-rich particles—basically homemade cosmic dust—on silicon chips.

Super clean dust This lab-made dust is super clean (no Earth contamination), which means astronomers can use it to build better "fingerprint" libraries for studying space.

It's a big step for understanding how organic molecules—and maybe even life's building blocks—form out there.

Losurdo also scored an award for her presentation on this breakthrough.