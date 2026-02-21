Scientists map out all possible orbits between Earth and Moon Technology Feb 21, 2026

Scientists at Lawrence Livermore National Lab used supercomputers to find nearly 97,000 stable orbits in the space between Earth and the Moon.

Each of a million simulated trajectories was propagated for up to six years, and the resulting open dataset can be used for mission planning, space domain awareness, and to identify busiest intersections or useful observation positions as low Earth orbit gets busier.