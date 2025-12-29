Fusion reactors may produce dark matter

Dark matter mystery

Axions: Theoretical particles that could explain dark matter

Axions are theoretical subatomic particles that scientists think could help explain dark matter. This mysterious substance is believed to make up most of the universe's mass, even though it has never been directly detected. Its existence is inferred from the gravitational effects on visible matter, such as the unusual motions of galaxies and their stars. One leading theory suggests dark matter is composed of extremely light particles like axions.