Scientists say studies suggest Enceladus may hide microscopic life

Scientists think Saturn's moon Enceladus might actually be hiding tiny life forms beneath its icy surface.

The moon has a huge ocean under the ice, with plumes containing trace amounts of salts and organic compounds and possible clues that something could be living there.

Frank Postberg, lead author of one and co-author of the other of these new studies and professor at Freie Universitat Berlin, says we can already start looking for signs of life by analyzing these ice particles with the technology we have now.