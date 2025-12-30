Scientists sequence RNA of extinct Tasmanian tiger for 1st time
For the first time ever, scientists have managed to sequence RNA from a 130-year-old Tasmanian tiger specimen.
This breakthrough gives us a unique look at how this extinct animal's genes worked, using tiny samples of preserved skin and muscle.
What did they discover?
Researchers found muscle genes tied to movement and energy, plus skin genes that produce keratin—just like today's marsupials.
Even though the samples were old and damaged, tests confirmed they really came from the thylacine (Tasmanian tiger).
Why does it matter?
This research fills in missing genetic details for the thylacine, boosting known microRNAs and even uncovering ancient RNA viruses.
Beyond cool science, these findings could help efforts to bring back extinct animals like the Tasmanian tiger or even the wooly mammoth someday.