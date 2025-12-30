Watch: Motorola phone charred after exploding in man's pocket

A viral video has shown the aftermath of a smartphone explosion. The incident involved a Motorola G-series phone that exploded while it was idle in the user's pocket. The explosion burned a hole in the man's jeans and charred the device beyond recognition. The shocking incident has once again raised alarms over lithium-ion battery safety in smartphones.

Twitter Post A look at the burnt device 🚨 Another Motorola G-series phone reportedly exploded in a user’s pocket, leaving a hole in the pants.



The device was allegedly idle.

Source: shubhxr_369 (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/uPXWvnvoUB — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) December 30, 2025

Incident details Video footage shows aftermath of the explosion The video, shared by X user Abhishek Yadav, shows a group of people examining the damaged Motorola smartphone. Its back is charred and plastic melted, while the screen is cracked and covered in soot. The man involved in the incident even showed off his thigh where a large hole was burned into his jeans pocket area.

Past cases Previous incidents raise concerns over Motorola phones This isn't the first time a Motorola smartphone has been involved in an explosion. In February 2025, a woman in Anapolis, Brazil, suffered second- and third-degree burns when her Moto E32 exploded in her back pocket while she was shopping. The device was charred beyond recognition and she required hospital treatment.