Scientists spot 8 hidden caves on Mars that could hint at life
Technology
Researchers from Shenzhen University have found eight caves on Mars that might hold clues about past or present life.
These caves, tucked away in the Hebrus Valles region, seem to have been shaped by ancient water flow—making them especially interesting for future exploration.
Why these Martian caves matter
Unlike the planet's harsh surface, these caves offer natural shelter from extreme cold and radiation.
3D models show they're a lot like Earth's karstic caves, and traces of water-related minerals suggest Mars once had water in these regions.
Scientists say these spots are compelling candidates for finding signs of life on the Red Planet.