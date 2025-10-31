Mushrooms can be used to store data, research reveals

In a groundbreaking development, scientists have discovered that shiitake mushrooms can be used as organic memristors. These living memory devices are capable of processing and storing digital data with remarkable efficiency. The research was conducted by a team at The Ohio State University and published in PLOS One. It offers a promising alternative to traditional semiconductor chips that rely on costly rare-earth minerals and consume vast amounts of energy.

Creation process Memristor could switch between electrical states up to 5,850 times/second The study involved growing shiitake and button mushrooms, dehydrating them for durability, and integrating them into custom electronic circuits. When electrical currents were applied at different voltages and frequencies, the researchers found that their mushroom memristor could switch between electrical states up to 5,850 times per second with around 90% accuracy. This is comparable to conventional digital memory performance.

Advanced capabilities Research could lead to microchips that mimic neural activity Lead researcher John LaRocco explained that using fungi as computing substrates shows their robust, brain-inspired data processing capabilities. The natural resilience and unique electrical properties of mushrooms make them ideal candidates for bioelectronics. This could lead to microchips that mimic neural activity and drastically reduce power consumption during standby.