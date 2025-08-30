Meet Xiao He, a humanoid robot assisting journalists at SCO-Summit

Tianjin is preparing to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in China . The event, which will take place from August 31 to September 1, will see leaders from over 20 countries come together. This year, a humanoid robot named Xiao He has been introduced to provide multilingual support and assist journalists with their queries.

Robot introduction What is Xiao He? Xiao He is a highly specialized service robot, created for the 2025 SCO Summit in Tianjin. The humanoid AI assistant can provide multilingual support, process real-time information, and interact in a protocol-compliant manner. "My systems integrate advanced emotional recognition algorithms, adaptive learning modules and comprehensive knowledge databases to facilitate seamless communication between international delegates, media personnel and summit organizers," Xiao He told ANI ahead of the summit.

Summit assistance The AI assistant's capabilities Xiao He will be stationed at a help desk to assist journalists during the SCO Summit. The robot is proficient in three languages, Chinese, English, and Russian, and provides "multilingual support, real-time information processing and protocol-compliant interaction capabilities." It also emphasizes cultural neutrality, factual precision and continuous performance optimization throughout the duration of the summit.