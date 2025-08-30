Watch: Webb telescope snaps a planet-forming disk 525 light-years away

The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has captured a stunning image of IRAS 04302+2247, a planet-forming disk located about 525 light-years away in the Taurus star-forming region. The observation provides valuable insights into the properties and growth of dust grains within protoplanetary disks, revealing important details about the early stages of planet formation.

Stellar nurseries Protoplanetary disks are crucial for understanding planet formation In stellar nurseries across the galaxy, baby stars are forming in giant clouds of cold gas. As these young stars grow, the surrounding gas collects into narrow, dusty protoplanetary disks. This process sets the stage for planet formation. Observations of distant protoplanetary disks can help researchers understand what happened about 4.5 billion years ago in our own solar system when the Sun and other planets formed.

Planet formation What is IRAS 04302+2247? IRAS 04302+2247 or IRAS 04302 for short, is an example of a protostar, a young star that is still gathering mass from its environment. This star is surrounded by a protoplanetary disk in which baby planets might be forming. From Webb's vantage point, the disk of IRAS 04302 appears edge-on as a narrow line of dusty gas blocking light from the budding protostar at its center.

Protoplanetary disk Disks are where planets form The dusty gas in the protoplanetary disk of IRAS 04302 is fuel for planet formation. It provides an environment where young planets can bulk up and pack on mass. When seen face-on, these disks can show structures like rings, gaps, and spirals that may indicate the presence of baby planets or other phenomena like gravitational instabilities or regions where dust grains are trapped.

Disk thickness The thickness of disk indicates how efficiently dust is growing The edge-on view of IRAS 04302's disk shows its vertical structure, including how thick the dusty disk is. Dust grains migrate to the midplane of the disk, settle there and form a thin, dense layer that is conducive to planet formation. The thickness of this layer indicates how efficiently dust grains are growing in this protoplanetary disk, a key step toward planet formation.