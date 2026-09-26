Sekyo launches Neo Fit, India's 1st AI-powered kids smartwatch
Sekyo just dropped Neo Fit, India's first AI-powered smartwatch made especially for kids.
At ₹9,990, it mixes learning and fun with an AI Learning Coach, seven educational games, and smart homework reminders.
Plus, it keeps an eye on health stats like heart rate and SpO2, so parents get peace of mind while kids get cool tech.
Neo Fit includes GPS safety features
Neo Fit packs real-time GPS tracking, geofencing for safety zones, 4G video and WhatsApp calling, and SOS alerts if things go wrong.
Parents can manage everything through the Sekyo app (including a handy "Find My Watch" feature).
It's tough enough for everyday use with water resistance and comes in blue, gray, or pink.
Available online with free shipping and a one-year warranty, making it a solid pick for families who want their kids safe and connected.