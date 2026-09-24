Sennheiser's new ₹30,000 earbuds come with replaceable batteries
What's the story
Sennheiser has launched its latest audio devices, the Momentum 5 Wireless headphones and the Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds, in India. The two models are priced at ₹39,990 and ₹29,990 respectively. They can be pre-ordered starting today on Sennheiser's official website as well as leading online platforms and retail stores across India.
Product details
Momentum 5 wireless headphones
The Momentum 5 Wireless comes with 42mm drivers inspired by Sennheiser's HD 600 series and supports Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound, and aptX Lossless.
It also offers Dolby Atmos with head tracking for spatial audio.
The headphones are equipped with an eight-microphone hybrid ANC system that promises up to three times stronger suppression of midrange background noise compared to its predecessor, the Momentum 4.
Design features
The headphones come with user-replaceable battery and ear pads
The Momentum 5 Wireless comes with a user-replaceable 700mAh battery and replaceable ear pads.
It also comes with USB-C and 3.5mm audio cables for added convenience.
The headphones are available in Black and Denim colors, with White, Bronze, and Lavender variants expected later on.
Product features
Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds
The Momentum True Wireless 5 uses Sennheiser's 7mm TrueResponse dynamic transducers and supports 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio via Bluetooth 6.0, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Lossless.
The earbuds come with adaptive hybrid ANC and an automatic anti-wind mode for improved call quality in noisy environments.
They also offer Dolby Atmos support with head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.
Durability details
The earbuds promise up to 12 hours of playback time
The Momentum True Wireless 5 offers a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge and up to 40 hours with the charging case.
Both the earbuds and the charging case come with user-replaceable batteries for added convenience.
The earbuds also have an IP54 rating for dust, sweat, and splash resistance, making them ideal for everyday use.