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Home / News / Technology News / Sennheiser's new ₹30,000 earbuds come with replaceable batteries
Sennheiser's new ₹30,000 earbuds come with replaceable batteries
The earbuds promise up to 12 hours of playback time

Sennheiser's new ₹30,000 earbuds come with replaceable batteries

By Mudit Dube
Sep 24, 2026
02:57 pm
What's the story

Sennheiser has launched its latest audio devices, the Momentum 5 Wireless headphones and the Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds, in India. The two models are priced at ₹39,990 and ₹29,990 respectively. They can be pre-ordered starting today on Sennheiser's official website as well as leading online platforms and retail stores across India.

Product details

Momentum 5 wireless headphones

The Momentum 5 Wireless comes with 42mm drivers inspired by Sennheiser's HD 600 series and supports Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound, and aptX Lossless.

It also offers Dolby Atmos with head tracking for spatial audio.

The headphones are equipped with an eight-microphone hybrid ANC system that promises up to three times stronger suppression of midrange background noise compared to its predecessor, the Momentum 4.

Design features

The headphones come with user-replaceable battery and ear pads

The Momentum 5 Wireless comes with a user-replaceable 700mAh battery and replaceable ear pads.

It also comes with USB-C and 3.5mm audio cables for added convenience.

The headphones are available in Black and Denim colors, with White, Bronze, and Lavender variants expected later on.

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Product features

Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds

The Momentum True Wireless 5 uses Sennheiser's 7mm TrueResponse dynamic transducers and supports 24-bit/96kHz high-resolution audio via Bluetooth 6.0, aptX Adaptive, and aptX Lossless.

The earbuds come with adaptive hybrid ANC and an automatic anti-wind mode for improved call quality in noisy environments.

They also offer Dolby Atmos support with head tracking for a more immersive audio experience.

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Durability details

The earbuds promise up to 12 hours of playback time

The Momentum True Wireless 5 offers a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge and up to 40 hours with the charging case.

Both the earbuds and the charging case come with user-replaceable batteries for added convenience.

The earbuds also have an IP54 rating for dust, sweat, and splash resistance, making them ideal for everyday use.

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