Sennheiser's new ₹30,000 earbuds come with replaceable batteries

The Momentum 5 Wireless comes with 42mm drivers inspired by Sennheiser's HD 600 series and supports Hi-Res Audio, Snapdragon Sound, and aptX Lossless.

It also offers Dolby Atmos with head tracking for spatial audio.

The headphones are equipped with an eight-microphone hybrid ANC system that promises up to three times stronger suppression of midrange background noise compared to its predecessor, the Momentum 4.