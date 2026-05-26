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Sennheiser's flagship headphones arrive with replaceable batteries
Momentum 5 Wireless headphones will be available for $399.99

Sennheiser's flagship headphones arrive with replaceable batteries

By Mudit Dube
May 26, 2026
10:39 am
What's the story

Sennheiser has unveiled its latest offering, the Momentum 5 Wireless headphones. The new model retains the design elements of its predecessor, the Momentum 4, but comes with some major upgrades under the hood. These include an enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system and a user-replaceable battery feature to extend their lifespan. The new headphones will hit the market on June 30 at $399.99.

Design continuity

The new model supports aptX Lossless codec

The design of the Momentum 5 Wireless is similar to its predecessor, with large ear cups and a sleek look. However, Sennheiser has added "Hi-Res Audio certification" and expanded Bluetooth codec support to include AptX Lossless. This means you can stream CD-quality sound from devices with Qualcomm processors supporting that codec via Snapdragon Sound platform.

ANC upgrade

ANC system is 3 times more effective now

The Momentum 5 Wireless also comes with four microphones on each side, doubling the number from its predecessor. This is aimed at improving the ANC system, making it three times more effective at cutting out voice chatter and cabin noise on planes. The improved ANC and additional mics also enhance call quality by clearly picking up your voice while ensuring you can hear the other person clearly.

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Battery performance

Other notable features of the Momentum 5 Wireless

The Momentum 5 Wireless offers an impressive battery life of up to 57 hours, slightly less than the 60 hours offered by its predecessor. The new model also comes with a smaller carrying case, Dolby Atmos support, spatial audio with head tracking capabilities. It also promises an upgrade from Bluetooth 5.4 to Bluetooth 6.0 via a future firmware update (no timeline provided).

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