Sennheiser's flagship headphones arrive with replaceable batteries

Sennheiser has unveiled its latest offering, the Momentum 5 Wireless headphones. The new model retains the design elements of its predecessor, the Momentum 4, but comes with some major upgrades under the hood. These include an enhanced Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) system and a user-replaceable battery feature to extend their lifespan. The new headphones will hit the market on June 30 at $399.99.

Design continuity The new model supports aptX Lossless codec The design of the Momentum 5 Wireless is similar to its predecessor, with large ear cups and a sleek look. However, Sennheiser has added "Hi-Res Audio certification" and expanded Bluetooth codec support to include AptX Lossless. This means you can stream CD-quality sound from devices with Qualcomm processors supporting that codec via Snapdragon Sound platform.

ANC upgrade ANC system is 3 times more effective now The Momentum 5 Wireless also comes with four microphones on each side, doubling the number from its predecessor. This is aimed at improving the ANC system, making it three times more effective at cutting out voice chatter and cabin noise on planes. The improved ANC and additional mics also enhance call quality by clearly picking up your voice while ensuring you can hear the other person clearly.

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