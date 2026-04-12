Shanghai engineer Zhou Tianyi launches open-source AI colleague skill platform
Technology
Zhou Tianyi, a 24-year-old engineer in Shanghai, has launched Colleague Skill—an open-source AI platform that lets people turn their work know-how into downloadable "skills."
As worries about AI replacing jobs grow, Zhou says his project is about saving and sharing knowledge, not cutting out workers.
Converts work content into AI skills
With Colleague Skill, users can convert their work chats, documents and experience into AI skills.
Some even made models of icons like Steve Jobs and Buddha for advice or inspiration, though Zhou notes these AIs can summarize info but can't truly match human creativity or judgment.
The project is catching on especially with young professionals in China who want to keep valuable knowledge alive as workplaces change.