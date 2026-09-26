ShareChat bets on AI to boost microdramas for Indian audiences

Quick TV, ShareChat's dedicated microdrama streaming app and vertical video platform created by ShareChat and its short-video sister app Moj, uses the algorithm deciding what to show users based on their viewing behavior, kind of like having your own content DJ.

Citing China's booming microdrama scene, the platform could soon let you buy products straight from the dramas you're watching.

With India's microdrama market set to explode and ad revenue expected to soar by FY32, ShareChat hopes these new features will help AVOD daily active users reach 140-150 million by FY32.