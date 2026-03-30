SHARP launches India's 1st active air purification window AC series
SHARP just launched a new series of window air conditioners (ACs) in India, and the new SHARP window-AC lineup includes India's first window AC with active air purification.
Some models in the lineup are equipped with SHARP's Plasmacluster technology, which helps reduce bacteria, allergens, and odors while cooling.
The lineup covers both inverter (Ryohu) and fixed-speed (Ryohu-FS) models, so there's something for every home.
SHARP window ACs withstand 52°C heat
These ACs are built to handle crazy heat up to 52 Celsius, so you won't have to sweat it out when summer peaks.
The Ryohu series even has a four-in-one convertible mode for better energy savings, plus every model comes with a five-year warranty.
Prices start at ₹34,490 for Ryohu-FS and ₹39,990 for Ryohu inverter models, available both online and offline.
SHARP is aiming to make high-tech cooling more accessible without breaking the bank.