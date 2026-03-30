SHARP launches India's 1st active air purification window AC series

SHARP window ACs withstand 52°C heat

These ACs are built to handle crazy heat up to 52 Celsius, so you won't have to sweat it out when summer peaks.

The Ryohu series even has a four-in-one convertible mode for better energy savings, plus every model comes with a five-year warranty.

Prices start at ₹34,490 for Ryohu-FS and ₹39,990 for Ryohu inverter models, available both online and offline.

SHARP is aiming to make high-tech cooling more accessible without breaking the bank.