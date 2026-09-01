Shelly announces 1st security camera for $49.99 with no subscription
Technology
Shelly just announced its first-ever security camera for $49.99, and you don't need to pay extra for a subscription.
You can stream over Wi-Fi, save footage to a microSD card, and even link it up with other Shelly devices, like triggering your floodlight when motion pops up.
Camera offers 1080p, night vision, USB-C
The camera packs 1080p resolution, wide viewing angles (110-degree horizontal, 70-degree vertical), and night vision.
It runs on USB-C power (no battery), comes in black or white, and offers optional cloud storage and smart alerts if you want more features.
Expect it soon on Shelly's website and at other resellers, aimed at keeping smart home gear affordable.