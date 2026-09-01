Shipsy unveils Shipsy Brain AI upgrade for AgentFleet platform
Shipsy just unveiled Shipsy Brain, an AI upgrade for its AgentFleet platform.
This tool taps into massive data from billions of shipments and GPS pings to handle things like document checks, address fixes, smarter routing, and spotting delivery issues.
It's already helping one large quick-commerce retailer solve order problems way faster, like cutting resolution times from 45 minutes down to just four minutes.
Shipsy Brain scores 92.4% beating Gemini
Shipsy Brain uses multiple fine-tuned open-source AI models and keeps humans in the loop for big decisions (like money moves).
In tests, it scored a standout 92.4% in logistics know-how, beating Gemini 3.5, Gemini 3, and Gemini Pro.
Shipsy plans to roll out these AI agents to one-half its enterprise customers by year-end, aiming for smoother supply chains all around.