Shokz OpenRun Pro 2 40% off at $119 on Amazon

Bone conduction headphones for outdoor workouts

OpenRun Pro 2 uses bone conduction technology, so your ears stay open to the world while your music plays through your cheekbones, great for runs or biking.

You get up to 12 hours of battery, AI-powered noise cancelation for clearer calls, and a reflective strip for night workouts.

The sweat-resistant frame and wind-resistant microphones make them solid for outdoor use, plus you can tweak the sound in their app and pick from cool colors like rose gold.