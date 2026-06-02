Serum Institute to manufacture Ebola vaccine developed by Oxford University
What's the story
The Serum Institute of India (SII) will manufacture clinical trial doses of an experimental Ebola vaccine developed by the University of Oxford. The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) has announced funding of up to $8.6 million to fast-track efforts against the quickly spreading Bundibugyo ebolavirus outbreak in Africa. The funding will support preclinical testing and early-stage development of this promising vaccine candidate.
Production
Funding will help prepare for Phase 1 clinical trials
The funding from CEPI will be used to manufacture clinical-grade doses of the Oxford vaccine candidate at SII's facilities in Pune. It will also help create a Master Virus Seed stock and prepare for Phase 1 clinical trials. The move comes as health authorities are working hard to contain an outbreak of Bundibugyo ebolavirus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda.
Vaccine shortage
No licensed vaccines available for Bundibugyo strain of Ebola
Currently, there are no licensed vaccines available for the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, and there are no candidates in clinical development, CEPI said. The Oxford candidate is based on the ChAdOx1 platform, the same technology that underpinned the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. This initiative is part of a larger $60 million-plus effort to fast-track three experimental vaccines against this deadly virus strain.
Commitment
SII will ensure affordable access to vaccine
Adar Poonawalla, CEO of SII, has promised that the company will use its manufacturing capabilities to fast-track the vaccine candidate. He also assured affordable access for affected countries if the vaccine proves successful. Professor Teresa Lambe from Oxford Vaccine Group said this program is being pursued in collaboration with CEPI and global partners including SII, to help curb this deadly outbreak.