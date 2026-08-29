Silver humanoid robot steals show at World Humanoid Robot Games
A silver humanoid robot accidentally stole the show at the World Humanoid Robot Games in Beijing after taking a tumble off a podium.
The event, held August 22-26, brought together 2,056 robots from 16 countries to compete in sports and real-life challenges, but it was this unexpected moment that had everyone talking.
Robot fall clip gets 1.3 million views
The robot lost its balance while checking out some machine cheerleaders with colorful wigs and pom-poms, leading to a dramatic fall caught on video.
The clip quickly racked up 1.3 million views on X, with the uploader joking, "Don't get distracted by a pretty face at work, whether you're carbon-based or not,".
Other wild moments included a robotic strongman dropping a barbell onto the judges' table and Lightning the robot sprinting 100 meters in just 9.32 seconds.