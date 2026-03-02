What SIM binding really means for your phone

From March 1, popular messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, and others have to comply with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) 's SIM-binding rule. The directive ties access to these apps directly with the physical SIM card in your phone. Issued on November 28 under the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, the order gave platforms a 90-day window to comply, ending on February 28, with no extension granted by the government.

Compliance changes How SIM binding works The new compliance framework mandates that apps ensure the registered SIM is physically present and active on your primary device. If it's removed, swapped, or deactivated, the app will stop working until the original SIM is reinserted and verified again. This rule applies to all major platforms including WhatsApp, Signal, Snapchat, ShareChat, Telegram, JioChat, Arattai, and Josh. However, it only applies to India-registered accounts.

User disruptions Impact on WhatsApp Web and multi-device setups The new rule will have the biggest impact on WhatsApp Web and desktop users, as sessions will now auto-logout every six hours. This means a fresh QR code scan from the phone with an active SIM would be needed. Multi-device setups like Linked Devices that let you use WhatsApp on tablets and secondary phones without keeping your primary device online will also be affected by this rule.

