Want to track your orders on Flipkart? Follow these steps
What's the story
Tracking your orders on Flipkart's Android app is a pretty simple task and one that keeps you updated about your purchase status.
Whether it's a new gadget or a household item, knowing the way to track your order will save you time and ensure your peace of mind.
Here, we walk you through the simple steps to efficiently track your orders on Flipkart.
Step #1
Open the Flipkart app
To start tracking your order, launch the Flipkart app on your Android phone.
Make sure you're signed into the account you used for making the purchase.
You'll see a range of categories and offers on the home screen, but head over to the account section at the screen's bottom to track your order.
Step #2
Navigate to 'Orders' section
Now, select 'Orders' from the options on the screen. This section would be dedicated to showing all your past and current orders associated with your account, giving a simple way to access and review tracking information for each of your purchases.
Step #3
Select order you wish to track
In the 'Orders' section, you'll see a complete list showcasing everything you have ever bought.
Easily scroll through this catalog and select the particular order you are looking for by tapping on it.
This will take you to a page full of detailed information related to your selected order, such as shipping details and order status, making tracking an easy process.
Step #4
View tracking details
After selecting an order, you will be redirected to a page showing detailed tracking information. Here, you'll find the expected delivery date and the real-time location status under 'See All Updates.'
Step #5
Enable notifications for updates
To keep track of your shipment's progress or any delivery change, we recommend enabling notifications on your phone and the app itself.
This step is important if these alerts weren't enabled by default while installing the app.
This way, you'll get timely updates directly on your device whenever there's any movement of your purchased items, making your tracking experience much better.