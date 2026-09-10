Siri AI gains support for 5 new languages in October
What's the story
Apple has announced plans to expand the language capabilities of its AI-powered digital assistant, Siri. The expansion will include French, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish from October. The announcement was made during Apple's iPhone event on Wednesday. Currently, Siri AI is only available in English through beta versions of iOS 27 and iPadOS 27.
Rollout details
Wider rollout expected after public release
The wider rollout of Siri AI in English is expected to happen after the public release of iOS 27 and iPadOS 27 on September 14.
Apple also confirmed that the new assistant will support daily usage for prompts requiring its cloud compute AI models.
However, more details are awaited from the company about this feature and how it will work with iCloud+ plans for expanded usage limits.
Device requirements
Siri AI only compatible with recent iPhone models
To use Siri AI, users will need a recent iPhone model.
Support for the digital assistant only extends back to the 2023 iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
However, on newer devices such as the 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air, more powerful on-device models will be available for more accurate speech recognition and dictation capabilities.