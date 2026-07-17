Skyrocket Aerospace's Vikram-1 to launch from Sriharikota Saturday carrying micro-sculptures

Skyrocket Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket is gearing up for its debut orbital launch from Sriharikota this Saturday.

Alongside satellites, it's carrying tiny sculptures of Nobel laureate Dr. C V Raman, Indian space pioneer Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, and former President Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, each just 800 microns wide, crafted by micro-artist Ajay Kumar Mattewada.