Skyrocket Aerospace's Vikram-1 to launch from Sriharikota Saturday carrying micro-sculptures
Technology
Skyrocket Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket is gearing up for its debut orbital launch from Sriharikota this Saturday.
Alongside satellites, it's carrying tiny sculptures of Nobel laureate Dr. C V Raman, Indian space pioneer Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, and former President Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam, each just 800 microns wide, crafted by micro-artist Ajay Kumar Mattewada.
Sculptures underwent tests for orbit readiness
These mini masterpieces are so small they fit inside a needle's eye. Made with stainless steel, gold, and carbon fiber over nearly 140 hours, the sculptures were mounted inside a gold miniature rocket.
They went through tough spaceflight tests to make sure they're ready for orbit, a cool tribute to India's scientific icons and its growing private space sector.