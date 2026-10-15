Start-up hires Skyroot to launch satellites beaming sunlight onto Earth
What's the story
Hyderabad-based space tech company Skyroot Aerospace has bagged a new international client. The company will be launching satellites for US-based Reflect Orbital using its Vikram rockets. The deal was announced on October 14 and will see two dedicated launches carrying Reflect Orbital's future satellites into space. These satellites will use mirrors to redirect sunlight to specific locations on Earth after sunset.
Satellite technology
Satellites will provide extra light after sunset
Reflect Orbital is working on satellites equipped with mirrors that can reflect sunlight to specific areas on Earth.
The goal is to provide extra light after sunset without building new lighting systems on the ground.
The company sees potential use cases in emergency search-and-rescue missions, construction sites, and solar farms that could use some extra sunlight after dark.
System impact
Technology could lead to light pollution and affect astronomy
For solar farms, the idea is to extend the period during which panels can receive sunlight and generate electricity.
However, the actual additional power this system can provide remains to be seen.
The technology also raises concerns about light pollution and its impact on astronomical observations.
Reflect Orbital has acknowledged these concerns and intends to work with astronomers, communities, and regulators to address them.
Company profile
Skyroot is India's 1st private company to reach orbit
Founded in 2018, Skyroot has become one of India's leading private space companies with its rockets built to launch satellites into space.
The company made history on July 18 when its Vikram-1 rocket successfully reached orbit from Sriharikota.
This mission made Skyroot the first Indian private company to launch an orbital-class rocket into space from Indian soil.
Global expansion
Skyroot's growing international presence in the space launch market
Skyroot is now looking to build on its historic achievement by winning international customers.
The deal with Reflect Orbital comes after its first international customer mission for Germany's DCubed.
This partnership highlights the growing interest in India's private launch capabilities and gives Reflect Orbital another way to space as it works toward its plan of beaming sunlight from orbit.