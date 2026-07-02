India's first private orbital rocket targets July 12 launch
What's the story
Skyroot Aerospace, the first Indian private firm to launch a rocket into space, has announced a launch window for its biggest mission yet. The Hyderabad-based start-up will be launching Vikram-1, India's first privately developed orbital vehicle, between July 12 and August 4. The exact date will depend on the completion of final assembly and testing at Sriharikota's Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR), weather conditions, and range clearances.
Mission details
The rocket stands as tall as a 7-story building
The Vikram-1 rocket is named Mission Aagaman (Sanskrit for "arrival"). It stands as tall as a seven-story building and has an all-carbon composite structure. The propulsion systems are developed in-house and include 3D-printed engines and high-thrust solid rocket motors. Skyroot has confirmed that all stages of the rocket have been integrated and stacked at the launch pad in Sriharikota.
Mission goals
Mission Aagaman will target a 450km circular orbit
The primary objective of Mission Aagaman is to collect in-flight performance data for all major subsystems, including propulsion, stage separation, guidance, navigation, and control. The mission will target a 450km circular orbit with a 60-degree inclination. Although the rocket will carry a mix of domestic and international customer payloads, Skyroot is treating this mission as a developmental flight to validate the vehicle's technology.
Global strategy
Skyroot's ambitions extend to international markets
Skyroot's commercial ambitions go beyond India's private space ecosystem. The company expects 70-80% of its launch demand to come from international customers, especially in the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia. These regions have limited dedicated launch opportunities. Instead of competing with heavy-lift providers like SpaceX, Skyroot is targeting the fast-growing small satellite market with dedicated missions to customer-specific orbits.
Growth trajectory
India's first space technology unicorn
Skyroot's journey has been remarkable. The company became the first private Indian firm to launch a rocket into space with the successful Vikram-S suborbital launch in November 2022. Data from that mission validated nearly 80% of Vikram-1's technology stack. Backed by investors such as GIC, Temasek, Sherpalo Ventures, and funds managed by BlackRock, Skyroot raised $60 million recently. This took its valuation beyond $1.1 billion and made it India's first space technology unicorn.