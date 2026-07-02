India's first private orbital rocket targets July 12 launch

Growth trajectory

India's first space technology unicorn

Skyroot's journey has been remarkable. The company became the first private Indian firm to launch a rocket into space with the successful Vikram-S suborbital launch in November 2022. Data from that mission validated nearly 80% of Vikram-1's technology stack. Backed by investors such as GIC, Temasek, Sherpalo Ventures, and funds managed by BlackRock, Skyroot raised $60 million recently. This took its valuation beyond $1.1 billion and made it India's first space technology unicorn.