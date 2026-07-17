India's first private orbital rocket launches tomorrow
What's the story
Skyroot Aerospace, a leading player in India's burgeoning private space sector, is all set to launch the country's first privately-developed orbital-class rocket. The Hyderabad-based company will be launching the Vikram-1 rocket from Sriharikota on Saturday at 11:30am. The mission, dubbed 'Mission Aagaman,' marks a major milestone for Indian space technology and innovation.
Rocket details
First orbital rocket made of carbon composites
The Vikram-1 rocket, named after Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, the father of India's space program, is a testament to Skyroot's engineering prowess.
The entire structure is made from lightweight carbon composites and has three solid-fuel stages along with a liquid orbital adjustment module.
This innovative design makes it the first orbital rocket completely built with carbon composite materials.
Mission specifics
'Cosmic Bloom' artwork to be part of mission
The Vikram-1 rocket will carry technology demonstration payloads from Grahaa Space, Cosmoserve, DCubed, and Skyroot's own SCOPE.
It will also carry Cosmos Diamonds's artwork "Cosmic Bloom" and a micro-art piece.
The 18K gold micro-art features mini sculptures of Sir C V Raman, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, and Dr. A P J Abdul Kalam.
Launch readiness
Mission can place payloads weighing up to 350kg into LEO
The Vikram-1 mission is designed to place payloads weighing up to 350kg into a 450km low Earth orbit (LEO) with a 60-degree inclination.
The rocket has been integrated and stacked on the pad, with final checks completed from Skyroot's launch control center.
These include interface checks with telemetry ground stations and tracking radars ahead of the test flight.