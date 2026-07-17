Skyroot's Vikram-1 to launch July 18 with Narendra Modi postcard
Technology
India's first privately built orbital rocket, Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1, is set for launch on July 18, 2026.
Its debut mission, Mission Aagaman, will carry a handwritten postcard from Prime Minister Modi with the message Vande Mataram, a nod to India's growing confidence in space tech.
'Cosmic Bloom' and startup demos onboard
Joining PM Modi's card are postcards from Skyroot engineers, scientists, policymakers, investors, and Indian astronauts, each celebrating India's journey in space.
The rocket will also carry demo tech payloads from several startups and even an artwork called "Cosmic Bloom."
This launch marks a big step for private Indian space exploration after Skyroot's earlier Vikram-S success.