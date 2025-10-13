Slack's new AI assistant can help you plan your next trip

AI will adapt to your brand's tone

The upgraded Slackbot will be able to pull data from channels, files, and workspaces—and adapt its tone for your brand.

Features like channel recaps, thread summaries, and real-time translations are coming too.

Salesforce (Slack's parent company) is already testing this with 70,000 employees, and everyone else should see these updates by the end of this year.

You'll find the new AI features via an icon next to the search bar—just ask away for anything from document searches to strategy help!

More details are expected from Slack soon.