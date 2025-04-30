We are not getting a simplified Snapchat app anytime soon
What's the story
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has officially ditched its plans for a simplified version of the popular social media app.
The decision came to light during the company's Q1 2025 earnings report release.
The firm had been testing the redesigned version sans features like Snap Map and Stories tabs. However, after careful evaluation and user feedback, it has now gone for a different approach.
Statement
CEO addresses the decision
Snap's CEO Evan Spiegel explained the reasoning behind this decision during an investor call.
He said while they learned a lot from the simplified design, it was hard for power users to adapt to it.
"It made it harder to find Stories and subscriptions and harder to find the map," he added.
These insights have now led Snap toward a refined five-tab interface.
User preference
Snap's new 5-tab interface
The new five-tab interface will keep all the existing tabs, but make it easier to access Spotlight.
Snap says its most engaged users preferred this layout.
The company said in its letter to investors that these users preferred the familiarity of tile-based content discovery and a dedicated Map tab.
"We have begun testing a refined five-tab interface that combines the best of both approaches," Snap said.
Performance
User base and revenue growth
Despite losing one million users in North America in Q1, Snap reported a 14% year-over-year increase in first-quarter revenue to $1.36 billion.
The firm credited its Snapchat+ subscription service and improvements made with its advertising solutions for the growth.
Snap also crossed over 900 million monthly active users worldwide and gained 38 million daily active users globally year-over-year.