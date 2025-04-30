What's the story

Dr. Melvin Vopson, a physicist at the University of Portsmouth in the UK, has proposed an intriguing theory that could indicate we are living in a simulated universe.

His research paper published in AIP Advances posits that gravity is not merely a force but an indication of our existence within this virtual reality.

He likens the universe to "the ultimate computer," and suggests that gravitational pull is akin to data compression and optimization within this computational cosmos.