Snap's AR glasses likely to launch later this year

Snap, the parent company of Snapchat , is gearing up to launch its highly-anticipated "Spectacles" augmented reality (AR) glasses later this year. The news comes from Alex Heath's newsletter, Sources. However, another prior report put the upcoming device's price target at $2,500. If the timeline holds true, Spectacles would beat Google's Android XR glasses to market by a wide margin.

Information Spectacles will offer true AR experience Unlike other players in the market, Snap's Spectacles are specifically designed for augmented reality. They will allow users to place virtual objects "in" a physical space, offering a unique experience. This is different from Meta and Google's current offerings, which are more like heads-up displays.

Upcoming reveal Snap to showcase new hardware in June Snap has confirmed its participation in a keynote address at the Augmented World Expo (AWE) event in June. This could be an ideal platform for the company to unveil its updated hardware, including the new Spectacles AR glasses. The move comes as part of Snap's strategy to stay ahead in the competitive AR space.

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