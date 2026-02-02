Snapchat locks 415,000 under-16 accounts in Australia under new rules

Snapchat has disabled or locked over 415,000 accounts of Australian users identified as being under the age of 16, either through self-declaration or age detection technology. The move is part of the company's compliance with a recent ban on social media use for those under this age limit. The social media platform announced the development in a blog post on Monday.

Ban adherence Snapchat was among the 10 platforms banned for minors Snapchat was one of the 10 platforms that were ordered to ban users under 16 from using their services in December last year. The move came as a part of a wider effort to protect minors on social media. In January, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced that the ban had resulted in the disabling or removal of 4.7 million accounts across these platforms within days.

Verification issues Concerns about age estimation technology being bypassed by teens Despite the ban, there have been reports of Snapchat's facial age estimation technology being easily bypassed by teens. The company acknowledged these concerns in its blog post, noting that there are "significant gaps" in the ban's implementation. It also highlighted "real technical limitations to accurate and dependable age verification," with its facial age estimation tech only being accurate within two or three years of a person's actual age.

Risk alert Potential risks of bypassing age verification Snapchat warned that the current age verification system could let some under-16s bypass protections, leaving them with reduced safeguards. Meanwhile, others over 16 may lose access incorrectly. The company also pointed out that other communication apps not covered by the ban could lead teenagers to less regulated messaging platforms.

