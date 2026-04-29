Snapchat turns ads into conversations with AI
What's the story
Snapchat has announced the launch of a new advertising feature called "AI Sponsored Snaps." The innovative format will allow users to directly interact with brand AI agents. The ads will be placed in the app's main Chat tab, giving users the opportunity to ask questions and get recommendations from these virtual assistants.
AI interaction
Over half a billion interactions with Snapchat's AI chatbot
Snapchat has revealed that its community has been embracing its AI tools. The company said that over half a billion users have interacted with its AI chatbot since it was launched in 2023. This shows a strong acceptance of artificial intelligence among Snapchat users, paving the way for the introduction of more advanced features like AI Sponsored Snaps.
Advertising advantage
AI sponsored snaps give brands access to 1 billion users
The new feature will give brands access to Snapchat's nearly one billion monthly users. They can deploy their own AI agents on the platform to boost engagement and purchases. According to Snapchat, this new format builds on the success of Sponsored Snaps, which already drive 22% more conversions at nearly 20% lower cost per action.
User activity
Impressive user engagement statistics for Snapchat
Snapchat has also revealed some impressive statistics about user engagement on its platform. The company says that 85% of users regularly engage in the Chat feed, sending nearly 950 billion chats in Q1 2026 alone. Among teen users, 57% message others daily, with four in 10 doing so several times a day. These numbers highlight the potential for brands to reach their target audience through AI Sponsored Snaps.