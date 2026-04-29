Snapchat turns ads into conversations with AI

Snapchat has announced the launch of a new advertising feature called "AI Sponsored Snaps." The innovative format will allow users to directly interact with brand AI agents. The ads will be placed in the app's main Chat tab, giving users the opportunity to ask questions and get recommendations from these virtual assistants.

AI interaction Over half a billion interactions with Snapchat's AI chatbot Snapchat has revealed that its community has been embracing its AI tools. The company said that over half a billion users have interacted with its AI chatbot since it was launched in 2023. This shows a strong acceptance of artificial intelligence among Snapchat users, paving the way for the introduction of more advanced features like AI Sponsored Snaps.

Advertising advantage AI sponsored snaps give brands access to 1 billion users The new feature will give brands access to Snapchat's nearly one billion monthly users. They can deploy their own AI agents on the platform to boost engagement and purchases. According to Snapchat, this new format builds on the success of Sponsored Snaps, which already drive 22% more conversions at nearly 20% lower cost per action.

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