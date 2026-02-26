'The Snappys': Snapchat's 1st-ever awards show scheduled for March 21
What's the story
Snapchat has announced its first-ever awards show, "The Snappys," scheduled for March 21. The event aims to honor "the creators shaping culture on Snapchat." Awards will be given in categories like "Spotlight MVP," "Best Storyteller," and "Breakout Creator of the Year," as well as across fashion, beauty, sports, music, food, and games. Other categories include collaboration, comedy, and cultural impact.
Creator recognition
Snapchat's commitment to creators
In a blog post, Snapchat emphasized its dedication to recognizing creators as more than just users. "The Snappys reinforces Snapchat's ongoing commitment to celebrating creators not just as users, but as artists, entertainers, and cultural leaders," the company wrote. This move comes after other social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok have also started their own awards shows for creators.
Event details
Details about the Snappys
The Snappys will be a traditional awards show, with winners announced live at the event. Snapchat has promised that the show will bring together "creators, industry leaders, and special guests." DJ Khaled is one of the "special guests" who will receive Snapchat's "Lifetime Achievement Award." Comedian and creator Matt Friend will host the event at Snap's Santa Monica headquarters.