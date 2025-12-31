Next Article
Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is making mobile gaming way better
Technology
Snapdragon's new 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, now powering phones like the iQOO 15, is seriously upping the mobile gaming experience.
Its upgraded Adreno GPU delivers smoother graphics and better energy use—great news if you're into high-quality, lag-free gameplay.
Why gamers are excited
Built on a super-efficient 3nm process, this chip keeps things fast and cool even during long sessions.
The iQOO 15 adds an 8K Single Layer VC Cooling System and a Game Livestreaming Assistant, so you can stream your games easily without extra gear.
With support for the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec enabling near-lossless recording, it's a solid pick for gamers and content creators who want top performance on the go.