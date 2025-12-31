Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 is making mobile gaming way better

Why gamers are excited

Built on a super-efficient 3nm process, this chip keeps things fast and cool even during long sessions.

The iQOO 15 adds an 8K Single Layer VC Cooling System and a Game Livestreaming Assistant, so you can stream your games easily without extra gear.

With support for the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec enabling near-lossless recording, it's a solid pick for gamers and content creators who want top performance on the go.